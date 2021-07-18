POLICE have issued five section 59 warnings to motorists in the vicinity of Haverfordwest's multi storey car park this weekend.
The warnings have been issued in response to recent complaints of anti-social driving and noise nuisance in the area.
A section 59 warning is issued when a police officer has s reasonable grounds for believing that a motor vehicle is being used on any occasion in a manner which is careless or inconsiderate or causes alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public,
If the warning is not heeded and the offence repeated, then officers have the power to seize the offending vehicle.
CCTV was installed CCTV has been installed in the multi-storey car park last September in an attempt to combat anti-social behaviour.
Pembrokeshire County Council made the move following incidents of vandalism and complaints about 'boy racers' with one member of the public describing the actions of some young male drivers as 'incredibly dangerous'.
