Angle lifeboat was launched this afternoon, Sunday, following a report of a person in the water at Ward's Pier, Milford Haven.
Dale coastguard rescue team was also tasked to the incident at around 1.18pm.
Both the lifeboat and coastguards were stood down when it turned out that the 'person' was
actually a marker buoy for a lobster pot that has a heavy coating of seaweed.
The call was treated as a false alarm with good intent.
