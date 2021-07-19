Two kayakers, struggling against the Jack's Sound tidal race, were rescued by Angle lifeboat yesterday (Sunday) evening.
The kayakers were spotted from the shore, south of Jack's Sound and appeared to be struggling against the tide.
Milford Haven coastguard HQ received reports from a member of the public shortly before 7.44pm and was launched to the scene.
The crew found the two kayakers at 8:01pm, one mile south of Jack's Sound. They were tired but otherwise well.
The paddlers, along with their kayaks and fishing gear, were taken aboard Angle Lifeboat. They were taken to Martins Haven where they were re-floated and they paddled ashore to be met by HM Coastguard Dale
"It was a familiar story for us," said a Dale coastguard spokesperson. "Kayakers misjudging the tide and falling victim to Jack Sound, tidal race. Luckily all were safe and well."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment