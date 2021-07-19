Tesco colleagues from stores across south and west Wales – including Haverfordwest and Milford Haven - have taken part in an ultra-marathon for Cancer Research UK, raising more than £32,000 to date.

The 20-strong group took part in the Race to the Stones, a 100km ultra-marathon from Lewknor in Oxfordshire to Avebury in Wiltshire, which took place over the weekend of 10 and 11 July.

Those taking part included the store managers from the Tesco stores in Aberdare, Barry, Bridgend, Cardiff, Cardigan, Haverfordwest, Llanelli, Llantrisant, Milford Haven, Neath, Pontypool, Risca, Swansea, Stourport, Worcester and Ystradgynlais.

They were joined by other colleagues including the people partner for West Wales and the group directors covering Central, East and West Wales, and Hereford and Worcester.

The route took brave participants along the Ridgeway, which passes Wayland’s Smithy, the Uffington White Horse and Barbury Castle before finishing at the ancient Avebury Stone Circle.

So far, the teams have raised £30,914.98 plus Gift Aid of £1,886, making a grand total of £32,800.98.

Matt Bourne, store manager at Tesco Bridgend Extra, said: “A number of our team have either lost loved ones to cancer or have people they care about currently battling the disease, so this was a very personal as well as physical challenge for us.

“While I and some of the other participants are regular runners, many of the team are less active, so the fact that so many of them wanted to take part shows how much this cause means to all of us. It was a tough challenge, but our highest placed racer finished 25th out of 3,000 people, which is a fantastic result.

“We were very proud to be able to take on this challenge, and I’m incredibly proud of the whole team for their efforts. We’ve already raised more than £32,000 for Cancer Research UK, and we hope to take that total up even higher by the time our fundraising is finished.”

Eve Mitchell, Head of Partnership Management at Cancer Research UK, said: “A huge well done and thank you to the 20 Tesco colleagues that took part in Race to the Stones for Cancer Research UK. It’s an incredible achievement and we are so grateful for all the money raised. Congratulations to all involved!”

Anyone who would like to make a donation can visit: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/tesco-finest-race-to-the-stones-team.