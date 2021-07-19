Hakin United hit back to turn the tables on rivals Goodwick United with a thrilling 2-1 win in the FAW Trophy at Phoenix Park on Saturday.

The hosts had led through a Scott Delaney header, but last-gasp goals from Justin Harding and substitute Mark Jones sent them crashing out.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Goodwick boss Wayne O'Sullivan, whose side looked comfortable until two goalkeeping errors cost them.

In sweltering conditions, both sides turned up the heat to produce an excellent cup tie in their long-awaited return to competitive football.

There was little to choose between the two teams in an evenly-contested first half, with Matty Delaney firing a free kick over for Goodwick.

It was home captain Scott Delaney who deservedly broke the deadlock on the hour when he rose to head in a corner after some good pressure.

The Vikings kept battling, however, and with eight minutes to go they capitalised on a defensive error to force their hard-earned equaliser.

Keeper James Devonald's miskick proved costly as Justin Harding pounced to level the scores, and the possibility of penalties now loomed.

With two minutes to go, it was another mistake from the keeper that saw the ball find its way to sub Mark Jones who smashed in the winner.

Hakin United manager Scott Davies admitted that his side had benefitted from little good fortune, but he couldn't fault his side's character.

The Vikings will now go on to fly the fly for the Pembrokeshire League in the second round of the national amateur cup competition.

GOODWICK: James Devonald, Steff Hayes (Llyr Tobin 73), Scott Delaney, Jordan Thomas, Iestyn Evans, Matty Delaney, Kieran O’Brien, Jordan Griffiths, Rhys Dalling, Johnny Horgan, Nathan Greene (Scott Crawford 77). Substitutes not used: Sion O’Sullivan, James Bryan, Luke Hayward.

HAKIN: Gareth Fawcett, Leon Luby, CamronThomas, Jake Merry, Jay Power, Mathew Broome, Craig Nicholson (74, Jadon Chapman), Justin Harding, Laurie Haworth (Shane Walsh 55), Ryan Wilson, Adam John (Mark Jones 88). Substitutes not used: Adrian Devonald, Garan Gardner.