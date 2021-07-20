ONCE again we find that our MP, Mr Crabb, has aligned with the liberal wing of the Conservative party to vote against a reduction in overseas aid.
He and his liberal Westminster colleagues were on the wrong side of public opinion in the Brexit debate and again now on overseas aid.
These recipient countries do not want to develop, they refuse to promote their locals, trained by aid-funded experts because they would have pay them more wages and Britain will supply another "expert" to begin the training all over again.
After 70 years of aid by over 2,000 aid donors, the people are still without sanitation, work or housing.
Mr Crabb should ask himself why.
B LLOYD,
Haverfordwest
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment