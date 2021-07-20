ONCE again we find that our MP, Mr Crabb, has aligned with the liberal wing of the Conservative party to vote against a reduction in overseas aid.

He and his liberal Westminster colleagues were on the wrong side of public opinion in the Brexit debate and again now on overseas aid.

These recipient countries do not want to develop, they refuse to promote their locals, trained by aid-funded experts because they would have pay them more wages and Britain will supply another "expert" to begin the training all over again.

After 70 years of aid by over 2,000 aid donors, the people are still without sanitation, work or housing.

Mr Crabb should ask himself why.

B LLOYD,

Haverfordwest