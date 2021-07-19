There is a chance to search for buried remains in ancient sites in Pembrokeshire and across the Irish Sea with the Ancient Connections team and DigVentures on Wednesday, July 28.

The online event at 6.30pm will explore Pembrokeshire's ancient buried sites and how they link with Wexford, across the Irish Sea.

Geophysics is the art and science of 'seeing' below the ground, without digging a hole. It is widely used in archaeology, and most archaeology fans will be familiar with the sight of someone walking across a field with a machine that goes 'beep', and the blurry black and white maps that these geophysical surveys produce. The event is a chance to find out how these maps are interpreted.

DigVentures has been commissioned by Ancient Connections to undertake geophysics in a number of key locations in Pembrokeshire and Wexford that are pivotal to understanding better our past, and how that might link to our closest neighbours across the Irish Sea.

So far the company has have mapped areas of St Davids Cathedral grounds, the environs of Mathry Church, Parc-yr-hen-fynwent, Llanrhian Church environs and Rosina Vallis/Hodnant.

DigVentures is hosting a free zoom event that anyone can attend on July 28 from 6.30pm – 8pm.

It will be an opportunity to learn how archaeological geophysics works, its benefits and limitations, and most importantly - how to interpret the results.

During the session, the group will look at original data from several early medieval church sites in Ireland and Wales, exploring the connection between the monks St David and St Aidan, who were two of the main players in the early church movement in the 6th century.

At this time, they were both founding new places of worship connected by their own close relationship to each other and to the land. Interwoven with pilgrimage routes and religious communities, the footprints of these churches now only exist below the ground. Now it's your turn to take a look, and help the team interpret the data to reveal the bigger picture of early Christianity and its role around the Irish Sea.

To register, go to www.ancientconnections.org/events/ and look for Geophysics for Beginners. There is a link to register through Eventbrite

Once registered, the DigVentures team will email you a Zoom link before the event begins.