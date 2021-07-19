TENBY'S inshore lifeboat was launched twice with a few hours yesterday, Sunday July 18.
The first shout came at 12.30pm when the coastguards received a report that a swimmer was in difficulty at the Penally end of Tenby's South beach.
As the volunteer crew was making its way to the scene, a local fishing vessel reported that it had pulled the casualty out of the water. The lifeboat was soon on scene and the crew assessed the swimmer to make sure no medical assistance was required, before taking her ashore, where she was met by the RNLI lifeguards.
A couple of hours later, at 2.50pm, the inshore lifeboat crew was paged again, this time after a three-year-old child went missing on South beach.
The lifeboat made the short trip around to Castle Beach and began its search up towards Giltar, while RNLI lifeguards and coastguards searched ashore.
Luckily, news soon came through that the child had been found safe and well ashore, so the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station, arriving at 3.15pm.
