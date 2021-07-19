Teresa Canton is the latest person selected to participate in Sport Pembrokeshire's profile series.

Teresa supports primary school pupils and staff in the north of the county to develop skills including physical literacy, balance bikes, intervention groups, sport ambassador/leader training and much more.

She has always been sporty, captaining her primary school's netball team before training as a sports leader in Year 10, and playing basketball as well as hockey.

After school, she ventured into football, training with Tenby Ladies for a short while.

She then worked full time at a Pembrokeshire school before taking a Skip course (successful kinaesthetic instruction for pre-schoolers) learning about physical literacy.

She said: "I absolutely love my job and the team at Sport Pembrokeshire are just an amazing group of positive inspirational people to work with, I feel very lucky!"

While in her spare time keeping fit and training for her aspiration of running a marathon, Teresa's job allows her to develop relationships with schools and especially pupils.

During the pandemic, Teresa kept in touch using 'Flipgrid,' setting weekly physical challenges to pupils.

She continued: "Staying connected with schools and pupils has been incredibly beneficial, upon returning to face-to-face work in schools I no longer have to rebuild relationships with pupils we just pick up where we left off."

Community sport remains her passion, keeping children healthy through exercise.

She added, talking abut the future: "I would like to see daily, allocated sport or physical activity sessions for both primary and secondary pupils to help improve this especially as childhood obesity rates are on the rise.

"With the introduction of the new curriculum for Wales it’s an ideal time to do this.

"For schools, investment in quality up-to-date equipment and human resources coupled with a greater allocation of time in both curricular and non-curricular activities can support children’s mental and physical health, wellbeing and academic attainment.

"Community sport can provide an array of sporting opportunities for all age groups ensuring a pathway for life, it can also level disadvantage and bring communities together thus helping to develop community cohesion."