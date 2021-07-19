YSGOL Eglwyswrw has won the first prize in the books quiz competition - Reading for Wales organised by the Welsh Books Council.
The Year Six pupils from Ysgol Eglwyswrw came top across the whole of Wales.
They had to discuss and present or advertise a book. This year's competition was different from normal with the children competing digitally over Teams and presenting their chosen book through the art of film.
The pupils presented Trio by Manon Steffan Ross.
Ysgol Eglwyswrw received great praise and the adjudicator, Mari Lovegreen, said that the presentation was of a high standard with the children showing excellent and professional performances.
The children also discussed Asiant A Her Ll by Anni Llyn. With the adjudicator saying they had a thorough knowledge of the book and discussed it in detail.
