TWO Ysgol Bro Gwaun (YBG) pupils have been presented with the Hiraeth Cup in recognition of achievement in adversity.
This year the award was presented to two Year 11 pupils, Courtney Waugh and Ethan Sapsford.
"Both Ethan and Courtney have achieved excellent GCSE results following a difficult year in their personal lives," said a spokesperson for the school.
Former pupil, Captain Brian Thomas donated the cup back in 2017 to the school to mark any outstanding achievements of pupils. This is the fifth time it has been awarded.
Captain Thomas is a former YBG pupil who has served in both the merchant and Royal Navy. In 2011 he suffered terrible injuries after collapsing while out running.
His chances of survival were not good after the accident. However, through sheer determination and strength, and the longing for family and his home, he made a miraculous recovery.
Captain Thomas, who unfortunately was unable present the cup in person, said:
"The resilience and ability to cope with loss, change and trauma have helped these students adapt to life-changing events, cope with turbulent times, and bounce back from hardship and tragedy. I wish them both continued success in the future."
The said it was very grateful to Captain Thomas for making the award.
