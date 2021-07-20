The Griffin pub in Dale has been named as the best pub and bar in Dyfed for 2021 in the National Pub and Bar Awards.
The awards are held annually by Pub and Bar magazine, and all winners of each specific area across the UK goes into the grand final.
This year, Dale's The Griffin has been named as the best for Dyfed, and will go to the grand final, which is to be held in London on September 6.
Fellow Pembrokeshire pub the Stackpole Inn in Pembroke has won the overall best Welsh pub at the awards in previous years.
Pub and Bar magazine said: “Congratulations on not only surviving one of the most challenging trading periods in history, but for coming out the other side as one of the finest on-trade venues in the UK.”
The Griffin commented: "We just want to thank everyone for their support over the past 18 months, you have all been wonderful.
"A massive thank you also goes to all of our staff for your hard work and commitment, we know it has been a difficult year."
