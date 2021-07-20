YSGOL Wdig has had a busy eco end of term.
Year Six received a Force for Nature grant from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust and set to work on their Pots Full of Pollinators project.
The pupils have been learning about pollination. They did a mini pollinators bio blitz of the school grounds and found there weren't enough pollinating insects.
As a leaving gift for the rest of the school the Year Six pupils used the grant to buy eight half oak whiskey barrels and lots of peat free compost.
They then spent a morning planting up the barrels with plants that are good for pollinators. Four barrels have native and naturalised plants from The Wild Flower Nursery and the other four have cultivated plants from Rosybee plants.
In September the new Year Six pupils will carry on the project and start to study which plants are best for attracting pollinators.
After lots of eco activities over the last two years such as the Litterless competition, Hanner Tymor Heini, Second hand is Super, a plant celebration day for British Science Week and work on the topics of water and transport, Ysgol Wdig has also been awarded its second green flag as part of the Eco Schools programme with Keep Wales Tidy.
