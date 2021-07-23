Holiday accommodation at Milford Waterfront

Nestled in a cosy corner of Milford Waterfront, away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, you’ll find a flotilla of four Floatel Cabins among the boats moored at Milford Marina.

Each cabin sleeps two and comes with an en suite shower room, luxurious furnishings, private balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows so you can enjoy the best views of the water and spectacular sunsets.

A short break on board provides a perfect base from which to explore all that Pembrokeshire has to offer – the 186 mile Pembrokeshire Coast Path, the Preseli Mountains, award-winning beaches, water and amusement parks and outdoor activities including coasteering, which was invented right here!

When the Floatel Cabins welcomed the first guests aboard in June 2019, they were awarded the Visit Wales ‘Quality Assurance Accreditation for Glamping’ and ‘Gold Award’ for excellent quality. All four cabins sleep two and two cabins are also dog-friendly, so four-legged travel companions can join you too.

Planning a longer stay to Pembrokeshire and want a self-catering holiday apartment? The Shores is for you. Overlooking the spectacular Milford Haven Waterway and Milford Marina, 'The Shores' is a dog friendly self-catering holiday apartment for two. The Shores has a sunny balcony to enjoy in the summer, and a fire to cosy up in front of during the winter.

The beautiful scenery and wildlife of the waterway can be accessed from the slipway right outside the property. If you’d like to bring your own kayak there is room to store this, so contact the Waterfront team when you book to organise.

Find out more at: Milford Waterfront

Walking in Milford Haven

Milford Haven is a fantastic place to explore on foot, by bike and by water. With everything from panoramic views of the historic Milford Haven Waterway from The Rath, to scenic strolls around Milford Waterfront to look at the boats in Milford Marina, heritage walking trails, and access to woodland walks, beaches, the Pembrokeshire Coast Path and cycle friendly routes, it really has it all.

You can explore all that Milford Haven and the surrounding area has to offer, whether you’re getting your walking boots on, taking the dog out for their daily exercise, taking the kids on adventure, or just blowing the cobwebs away with the fresh sea air in your hair, you can explore the Milford Haven area in your own way, in your own time.

Three unique heritage walking trails which celebrate the town’s stories and sense of place have been created for everyone to enjoy. A Heritage Lottery Funded project, coordinated by Milford Youth Matters, was launched in 2021, and pupils from Milford Haven School were asked to research stories about the ‘Historic Haven’, ‘Energy Kingdom’ and ‘Water Ways’, the key themes that make Milford Haven’s Sense of Place so unique.

The young people did a fantastic job in not only finding out about interesting stories from Milford Haven’s history, but also designing creative artwork to accompany their tales. The full story can be found on the Milford Waterfront website, here

Places to eat and new outdoor dining areas at Milford Waterfront

If you’ve got an appetite for tasty food with a great view, you really are spoilt for choice at Milford Waterfront. There’s something on the menu for everybody; not just humans, some of the businesses welcome furry customers too, as Sugar Loaf, The Scoop and Trwffl have some yummy dog treats available on their menu.

Whether you fancy the best seafood, a freshly made authentic Neapolitan pizza, fresh doughnuts or fancy cocktails, there really is a wide selection of eateries to choose from at Milford Waterfront. The vibrant waterfront destination continues to be a must-try in Pembrokeshire, so what are you waiting for?

As well as that, Milford Waterfront restaurants have adapted their outdoor dining spaces to create vibrant weatherproof dining options for visitors in rain or shine. The adapted outdoor offering at Milford Waterfront includes a variety of options from multiple restaurants that have adapted their outdoor spaces for visitors. This includes a brand-new outdoor space at COCO’s; the COCO’s Sunset Bar, as well as a new cover over The Harbourmaster terrace and a new marquee at Martha’s Vineyard.

Many businesses also offer outdoor dining including Foam’s ‘Glass Room’ and the new Foam Domes, Costa Coffee, The Crow’s Nest Café, Impasto Pizza Bar, Madison’s Bar and Restaurant, Phoenix Bowl, Spinnaker Café, Sugar Loaf, Talouies, The Galley Café, The Green Genie and The Lounge.

Find out more here

Celebrating 30 years of Milford Marina

Since officially opening back in 1991 with just 225 berths, Milford Marina has evolved and flourished over the years into the marina you know today. The marina now proudly provides shelter to over 300 berths, as well as storage for up to 70 boats in our secure on-site boatyard.

As a 4 Gold Anchor rated marina, the facilities and services have gone from strength to strength over the years. With the marina now offering 24/7 fuelling facilities (diesel and petrol), hoist services, free Wi-Fi and plenty more it’s the team’s priority to ensure they make your visit as easy and relaxed as possible. Every great story has a beginning, Milford Marina’s only started in 1991 and it all began with Milford Fish Docks.

The first vessel to enter Milford Fish Docks was steam trawler ‘Sybil’ back in 1888, Milford Waterfront even named one of the luxurious Floatel Cabins after the vessel. All throughout the 19th Century, Milford Haven was a popular and booming haven for the fishing industry and today, it’s now home to the largest fishing port in Wales and shares its waters with Milford Marina.

The team are celebrating the Marina’s 30th anniversary by telling the stories of the Marina, you can find out more here