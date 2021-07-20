Residents of the Hayscastle area have raised £1,200 for a memorial bench to remember a much-loved headteacher.
Former Hayscastle School teacher, Rhian Taylor, died last year and the community raised money for a memorial bench and plaque which has been placed in the Hayscastle Community Woodland; a beautiful, countryside area that Mrs Taylor loved.
Mrs Taylor interests were endless. She was well-known locally for her cooking skills, gardening and wine making.
She was a member of the Welsh Salmon and Trout Angling Association, where she won a Welsh cap.
"She was a friend to everyone," said Sarah Lewis, who organised the fundraiser. "She showed a real interest in all her former pupils of Hayscastle School and was delighted to have the chance to catch up with them as they grew up."
Mrs Taylor was the founder of Tenovus Treletert Cancer Care. The community presented the funds left over after the purchase of the bench to the charity, with a cheque for £450.
