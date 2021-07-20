A MILFORD HAVEN man has kept his driving licence after being caught speeding on a restricted road at Hubberston, Milford Haven.
David Huw Garland, of Coombs Road, was caught driving his Peugeot 5008 Sport Hdi at 39 miles per hour in a 30 MPH area on October 10 last year.
The case was proved under the Single Justice Procedure on April 29 this year.
Proved on the same date under the Single Justice Procedure was a charge of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, namely Peugeot 5008 Sport Hdi, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. This charge was dated December 7 last year.
However, this second charge was dismissed by magistrates when Garland, 65, appeared before them on July 14.
Garland was fined £76 for the speeding offence and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
He had three points added to his licence. However, magistrates decided that there would be no totting disqualification.
They decided that there were mitigating circumstances in that Garland would lose his job and would no longer be able to volunteer for the NHS.
Garland must pay the total of £195 at the sum of £12 a week.
