Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing to find people who caused damage to the roof of a youth centre in Pembroke by throwing stones at it.

The youth centre is on Commons Road in Pembroke and the damage was caused around the time of Monday, July 12.

Police officers are currently appealing to try and trace the people down.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 1163 Furnival at Pembroke Dock Police Station on 0845 330 2000, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."