Llanrhian came out on top in the third v second clash in division three, gaining maximum points to keep the pressure on league leaders Johnston.

Llanrhian batted first away at Laugharne, with Jonathan Strawbridge shining with 83 runs while Laugharne's Gareth Charles scored 2-1.

With the visitors ending on 191ao, Laugharne batted with Andrew Edwards scoring 62, but Tommy Clarke's 5-29 for Llanrhian helped hugely to keep the score down to 126ao.

Johnston were well prepared and also gained 20 points to keep the distance between themselves and Llanrhian, despite a great effort from Stackpole.

Stackpole batted first with Josh Davies scoring 86 and Lewis Gibby scoring 28, proving this was no easy game for the league leaders.

Fielding for Johnston from Lee Summons (3-24), Robert Hood (2-44) and Andrew Harries (2-29) meant Stackpole finished on 169ao.

Johnston then batted with Josh Hicks scoring 80no, Summons and Leigh Walters both scoring 24 and Chris Fitzpatrick scoring 15, as they reached their goal at 170-4, winning by six wickets.

Cresselly Seconds were by far and away scored the most runs in division three as Philip Williams scored a century of 143no, and Christian Phillips almost got a half century at 48.

They ended on 289-6, and fielding from Phillips' 2-38, Matthew Lewis' 3-22 and Corey Lewis' 2-23 meant that Narberth Seconds lost by 118 runs, despite the best efforts of Ceri Davies (66no).

Basement club Haverfordwest Thirds lost again, this time to Llangwm Seconds, as Graham Jenkins' 41 runs was over half for the visitors, who ended on 79ao, largely thanks to Huw Brock's incredible 5-7.

Will Phillips (3-18) did well fielding against Llangwm Seconds, but scores from Toby Asson (18), Shaun Waller (13) and Marc Davies (13no) meant they ended on 80-5.

In the final game in division three, Neyland Seconds fielded superbly as they were rampant in their victory away at St Ishmaels Seconds.

Scott Jones' century of 108, George Evans' 20 runs and Rhys Power's 35no all helped Neyland Seconds reach 204-6.

Gary Lloyd (4-10) then shone while fielding, as did Tom Pritchard (2-17) and Jack John (2-10), as St Ishmaels Seconds ended on 73ao.

Johnston still lead the way in division three, and are still nine points ahead of Llanrhian, whose victory over Laugharne now sees them 16 points ahead of the third placed side.

Pembroke County Cricket

In division four, Hook Seconds took full advantage of Llanrhian Seconds' slip up, to move level on points with the former leaders.

Hook Seconds played Kilgetty Seconds at home, as Taine Brace's 27 runs helped the visitors to 142ao, with fielding from Jack Phillips (3-32), Peter Franklin (2-24) and Lee Morgan (2-9).

The home team then batted, with Morgan scoring 21no as Liam Miller scored 46no as they overcame Kilgetty Seconds to reach 145-5.

Llanrhian Seconds were the only home team to win the toss, but that was all the won as they lost their match against Burton Seconds and their advantage at the top of the league.

Burton Seconds batted first, with Richard Caws scoring a half century of 68 and Richard Jones getting 41 runs on the board. Billy Clarke's 4-29 did well for keeping the score down.

Their 172-9 was met by Llanrhian Seconds batting through Matthew Bennett (24) and Fraser Watson (20no) as they came short by one wicket, scoring 168-9.

Whitland Seconds kept their title hopes alive by beating fourth place Saundersfoot Seconds at home, as Chris Hawkes almost scored a half century for the visitors with 49no.

Rhys Richards also scored 35, as did Aryan Kawale as they ended on 180-6.

Whitland Seconds then came up and Harry Fuller almost got a century, scoring 89 runs as Rob Owen scored 39no and Wayne Jones added 23 runs to the score.

The home side ended on 182-5, despite Hawkes' 4-38, and now sit just nine points behind the two leaders.

Crymych were the only side to score over 200 runs at the weekend, with Richard Thorne scoring an amazing 152 of them, with Tomos Lewis also getting 61.

They ended on 254-4 away at Lawrenny Seconds, who responded well with Finlay Lewis' 89 runs, but Ellis Williams' 2-31 and Nitai Durey's 2-25 made sure the home side finished on 193-6.

In the final game in division four, Llechryd Seconds gained maximum points as they won away at Carew Thirds by 87 runs.

Aled Bidder scored 75 as Ollie Roberts scored 36, helping them achieve a score of 192-5.

Great fielding from the visitors' Tom Beard (3-25), Graham Keen (3-31) and Peter Betterley (2-11) helped Carew Thirds only achieve 105 before they were all out.

Pembroke County Cricket

Jonathan Williams scored the biggest score in division five, getting 88 runs as Hundleton came short at Herbrandston Seconds, losing by seven wickets.

Ben Fairburn (50no) and Ben Mathias-Milsom both scored half centuries in the match as Herbrandston Seconds scored 158-3.

Luke Murray (53no) scored the only other half century as Pembroke Dock Seconds won away at Haverfordwest Fourths.

Junior cricket by Martin Jones

Under 11's:

Pembroke 255-4 - Lamphey 245-4:

Pembrokes first win of the season see photo below

Narberth U11s 250-5 vs Haverfordwest U11s 231-7

Narberth

Iddgoda 2/2 & 9, O Johns 3/2, Z Aspurra 2/10

Haverfordwest

Will D1/6, Brandon D 2/5, Osian M 1/2, Imogen H1/2

Under 11's Semi Finals both games on Monday 26th July

Hook v St Ishmaels at Hook

Saundersfoot v Llechryd at Saundersfoot

Final to be played at Hook on Monday August 9th

Under 13's

Hook 121 for 2 vs St Ishmaels 34 all out

Hook

Oscar Willington 27 retired Ifan Williams 25 retired Rhys Phelps 17 William Harries 13 retired Charlie Holder 7

Oscar Willington 3 for 0 Edward Johnson 2 for 6 Ifan Williams 1 for 0 Callum Nutty 1 for 6 Harri Evans 1 for 7

St Ishmaels

Dylan McGuire 4 Alfie Thomas 4 Ethan Dawes 4 Sammy Wilson 1 for 14

Under 15's

Whitland 73-5 Llechryd 72-6

Whitland

Charles Bujega 27 not out Rhyd Jones 18 Ethan Ryan 13 cai lewis 1-3 Dai James 1-12 Cian Rees 1-16

Llechryd

Tomos Lewis 19 & 2-7 Ifan WJ 9 Joe Dow 1-8 Florence Pcpunt

Cresselly 28 all out Lawrenny 29-0

Cresselly

Charlie Arthur 9 Ollie Arthur 9

Lawrenny

Finley Lewis 17 not out Will allen 10 not out Rhydian Eynon 1-0 Mark White 1-3 Corey Hall 3-9 Noah williams 5-1