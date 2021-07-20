Tim Brentnall from Roch was one of 12 former subpostmasters who saw their convictions quashed at the Court of Appeal on Monday, July 19.

Tim, 39, was prosecuted back in 2010 as part of the Horizon Scandal, which saw over 700 former subpostmasters convicted at a rate of more than one per week by the Post Office.

Originally, he was told he would be convicted for theft when the Horizon system showed £22,500 missing from his branch in Roch.

His parents' life savings managed to pay back the money, before he was then prosecuted by the Post Office for false accounting.

He pleaded guilty to fraud on the advice of his criminal barrister, who said it was unlikely that a jury would believe him over the Post Office and its computer based evidence.

Tim was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, which was suspended for 18 months, and ordered to contribute 200 hours of unpaid work in 2011.

He said afterwards: “We knew it was coming but it’s still a feeling of elation and vindication, and anger that the Post Office has done this to so many people.

“The first judgement was already the biggest miscarriage of justice and it’s just going to get bigger and bigger.”

39 former subpostmasters went to the Court of Appeal earlier this year, a group which Tim was supposed to be a part of, but he could not attend due to his girlfriend's ill health after her 2016 cancer diagnosis.

The Post Office told Tim that they would not be contesting the quashing of his conviction, and so he went to the Court of Appeal to see his conviction quashed, 11 years after he was originally prosecuted.

Tim's quashing was alongside 11 others, alongside attendee of Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding, Hasmukh Shingadia.

Mr Shingadia had been friendly with the Middleton family for decades, having run a Post Office shop in Upper Bucklebury since the 1990s.

He was convicted after a shortfall of £16,000 showed up on the Horizon system at his branch.

Three of the 12 former subpostmasters at the Court of Appeal on the day had spent time in prison as a result of the scandal.

They were the fourth group represented by Hudgell Solicitors to see their appeals through to a successful conclusion.

Mr Hudgell of Hudgell Solicitors said: "Today is another step forward in terms of maintaining the momentum and ensuring we continue to contest every unsafe conviction as a result of the Post Office using its faulty Horizon computer system to pursue prosecutions against decent, honest, law-abiding people.

“Once again we have been proud to represent a group of people here who did no wrong, who were bullied into admitting to crimes they had not committed, made to pay back large sums of money they had not taken and who saw their lives irreparably damaged as a result.

“This group again includes people who spent time in prison. Sadly, what happened to each individual and their families can never be reversed. That makes it all the more important for it to be recognised by the Post Office and the courts.”