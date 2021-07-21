Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing to find the owner of a dog which wounded a member of the public by biting them in Freshwater East.
The incident occurred on Thursday, July 15 in Freshwater East, when the person was bitten on the leg by an Alsatian dog, a bite which drew blood from the person's leg.
Police officers are currently trying to trace the owner of the dog.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Members of the public are reminded to keep their dogs on leads to avoid any similar incidents.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 1163 Furnival at Pembroke Dock Police Station on 0845 330 2000, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.