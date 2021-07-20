Report by Michael Thomas

IN the week that Colin Morikawa was presented with the Claret Jug at The Open in Royal St Georges, Mike Thomas caught up with Haverfordwest Golf Club champion Richard Scott to find out a bit more about his golfing history.

The Noot Salver is presented annually to the golfer who achieves the lowest gross score over two rounds, both played on the same day. Richard now has five wins under his belt.

Here's what Richard said about it when Mike caught up with him:

Mike: Congratulations Richard on another great win.

Richard: Thanks, it was nice winning it again and I was really chuffed to win the Investitures Cup with the best nett score for the first time.

Mike: And off a handicap of three.

Richard: Well, in 2004 I played off plus two and managed to win three match play competitions over finals weekend.

Mike: I guess it’s around that time you played some of your best golf. What were the highlights?

Richard: Yes, there are a few memories I cherish. Representing Wales at under 18, 21 and men’s level between 1998 and 2004 was fantastic. I also played for GB and Ireland Boys against Europe in 2000 at Turnberry and rubbed shoulders with the likes of Alex Noren, Martin Laird and Nick Dougherty.

Mike: Any especially proud moments?

Richard: Two things stand out, back-to-back wins in the Aberconwy Trophy, four rounds played over two days, in 2002 and 2003. The other is winning the Dyfed County Championships four times in all.

Mike: That is some record. What about holes in one?

Richard: Four, the most spectacular was on the par 4, 17th at Haverfordwest, even though I didn’t get to see it go in!

Mike: Finally, going forward, what are your golfing ambitions?

Richard: I’m very happy playing and competing at Haverfordwest. Obviously, family and work come first but I still enjoy my golf and always try to do my best. When I’m older it would be great to be competitive enough to represent Wales at Senior level, kind of closing the circle. Not so far ahead, I’m really looking forward to walking the fairways with my children.