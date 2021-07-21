Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing after a break-in to Monkton Priory Community Primary School at some point between Friday, July 9 and Monday, July 12.
The people broke into the school by damaging a window, before causing 'extensive damage' to the inside of a school minibus.
Police officers are currently appealing to find the people who broke in.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 1163 Furnival at Pembroke Dock Police Station on 0845 330 2000, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
