Authorisation to begin prosecution related to planning enforcement at a property in Tenby is being sought from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee.
A report “clarifying the narrative in terms of when issues of unauthorised works arose” at Medical Hall, Tudor Square, is recommended for approval at Wednesday’s (July 21) meeting and a 2018 recommendation to authorise the instruction of solicitors to commence prosecution proceedings stands.
A correction has been made to the date the authority became aware of the issues at the building from May 2016 to November 2015 with a report highlighting that there is no time limits within which a listed building enforcement notice must be issues and “the focus of enforcement action is the building and not the perpetrators of unauthorised works.”
Unauthorised works included in the report relate to replacement shop doors, alteration to rear wall shop fixtures, loss of drawers on the rear wall, removal of historic fascias and alterations of fixtures inside the Grade II listed building in Tenby’s historic conservation area.
Attempts over recent years to rectify the unauthorised work have failed and “officers have reluctantly concluded that the only solution remaining to reinstate the integrity of this listed building is to seek authority to prosecute the owner”, a report to Wednesday’s committee adds.
