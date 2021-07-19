THE Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for 'extreme heat' in parts of Wales including Pembrokeshire.
The warning has been issued from today (Monday, July 19,) to Thursday.
The Met Office has advised on what to expect including adverse health effects (sunburn and heat exhaustion) and, as people flock to the coast to cool off, an increased risk in water safety incidents.
There's also a chance of delays to road, rail and air travel.
The Met Office's twitter profile says this is the first ever 'extreme heat warning' issued.
Details about the warning can be found at the Met Office website, here.
