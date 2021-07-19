After a weekend of searing heat and scorching sunshine, and with the week looking to take the same pattern, it's important to see what the pollen count brings to Wales.
Sections of the UK are split when the Met Office decide on an area's pollen count for that specific day, with Wales having its own national pollen count.
For Monday, July 19, Wales was given a 'high' reading on the pollen count.
The pollen count is put in either one of four categories for a specific area: low, medium, high or very high.
Earlier this summer, Wales was regularly in the high category, while most of England was in the very high category.
This week, as the heat continues, with temperatures in the mid-twenties, Wales continues to remain as high in the pollen count.
Wales, all of England and most parts of Scotland, will stay in the high category from Monday, July 19 to Thursday, July 22.
On July 23, all of England is forecasted to stay as high, while Wales will be moved down to medium, with rain and cloudiness expected throughout the country this weekend.
