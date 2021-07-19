IT’S been called the chase of the season as Carew, precariously perched on four wickets for four runs after four overs, managed to chase down Whitland’s total of 218 for 7.

It was the ice cool effort in the rising heat, and pressure, from Lewis Hicks, who made a magnificent unbeaten 103 not out, along with the performances of brother Luke (41 not out) and Simon Wood (65), which helped Carew snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Wayne Howells did the damage with the ball, creating havoc in Carew’s innings, taking all four openers, but, incredibly, it wasn't enough.

In Whitland’s earlier innings Geriant Jones (49), Jonathan Thomas (40), and Jack Bowen (40 not out), all made valiant efforts in what was the game of the week.

Haverfordwest gave it a good go against the imperious Neyland, who continue their relentless pace after beating the county town by four wickets.

Haverfordwest won the toss and chose to bat. Skipper Dai Davies made five fours in his 53, Danny Potter had an impressive eight fours making 63, and Mike Jones made 42.

However Nathan Banner’s bowling (3-43), as well as Henry Durrant’s (3-39), was rewarded by their batters who smashed the Town away with Ross Hardy making 97 and Ashley Sutton 75.

Neyland sit just a point ahead of Lawrenny at the top of division one after Lawrenny beat Saundersfoot at the King George V Playing Field.

Jon Mansbridge was the man for Saundersfoot, with the Seasiders choosing to bat first and Mansbridge confidently stepping up to the crease, swatting the ball away for a classy 94 – an impressive increase on his previous week’s tally of 72.

Pembroke County Cricket

In division two, Pembroke Dock lost pace on leaders Llangwm, losing to Herbrandston in what was The Dock’s third defeat on the bounce.

Pembroke Dock opted to bat first but fell to 40 for 3 before George Smith (49), and Scott Griffiths (43), helped their side recover to 190 for 8.

Kristan Bennett (3-19), and Dean John (3-49) had set the foundations for a solid victory with Herbie easily meeting the target with six wickets to spare, Jack Nicholas (77not out), and Harry Nicholas (40) making good scores.

In the performance of the week, Jack Davies bowled what’s being called one of the spells of the Pembroke County Club season as he tore through Carew, taking 7 for 19, leading the way to Burton’s victory over the Rooks.

Davies also made 43 in a monumental effort, with Toby Hayman making 60.

Pembroke County Cricket

Division 1 Results: Narberth (238ao) beat Cresselly (165ao) by 73 runs; Neyland (231-6) beat Haverfordwest (227ao) by 4 wickets; Saundersfoot (218-7) lost to Lawrenny (220-7) by 3 wickets; Llechryd (179-9) lost to St Ishmaels (180-6) by 4 wickets; Carew (224-6) beat Whitland (220-6) by 4 wickets.

Division 2 Results: Burton (122-2) beat Carew Seconds (117ao) by 5 runs; Pembroke Dock (190-8) lost to Herbrandston (191-4) by 6 wickets; Kilgetty (143ao) lost to Hook (147-5) by 5 wickets; Haverfordwest Seconds (184-7) lost to Lamphey (185-3) by 7 wickets; Pembroke (170ao) lost to Llangwm (226-5) by 56 runs