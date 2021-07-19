LAWRENNY reigned supreme winning their first Duggie Morris Cup.

Lawrenny took on Carew at Burton’s Oatfield Park in what was a historic victory for the club, bolstered by some impressive batting as well as an electrifying bowling performance.

The Marsh brothers – so often at the heart of everything for Lawrenny – made crucial contributions, including Kurtis’ first innings effort of 100 not out.

First blow landed, Lawrenny followed up with a second killer punch, metaphorically administered through the bowling of Jamie Lewis, who took five of Carew’s wickets in the second innings – having previously taken three in the first.

Carew batted first and put up a commendable 154 for five wickets, Lewis Hicks top-scoring with a brilliant 51 not out.

However, Hicks, supported by commendable but not earth shattering contributions from Nick Davies (22), Kurtis Marsh (17), Rhys Davies (16) and Luke Hicks (26), meant that the stomach churning question hung in the air - would it be enough?

Lawrenny needed one decent score to pick off their opening target and they got it through Kurtis Marsh who, opening the batting for Lawrenny along with his brother Kyle, hit 100 not out which included a monumental ten fours.

The Marsh brothers would not let Carew – or, more pertinently – the ball pass and hit the stumps as they made a titanic opening stand of 150, Kyle contributing with 65.

The partnership was eventually broken by Carew captain Shaun Whitfield who caught and bowled Kyle - inspiring his troops.

Only Ryan Morton (1) and James Phillips (13) added to the Marsh brother’s contribution before Carew went back to the crease for their second innings.

For the second half of the match it was the ball that done Carew, Jamie Lewis taking Carew's four opening batsman (Nick Davies, Lewis Hicks, Ian Sefton and Rhys Davies), with the most runs conceded to a single batter a miserly 8 (Rhys).

Lewis’ attack devastated Carew’s chances of taking control of the match. The best Carew could do to respond was through Nick Scourfield (34) and skipper Whitfield (23) - Whitfield represented his side on the day with a real gutsy performance in the face of the inevitable.

Lewis took a fifth wicket in Luke Hicks and Carew limped past the century mark, making 109 for 8.

Lawrenny came back into bat needing just 81 to seal a famous victory for the club, who have come runners-up twice in recent years – losing to Carew in 2006 and Neyland in 2019.

The Marsh brothers both made 22 before being bowled out by Sam Harts and Ceri Brace.

Harry Thomas and James Phillips were the final pairing and remained at the crease, making 18 not out and 14 not out respectively, and the rest as they say, is history.