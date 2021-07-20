A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences - police have confirmed.
Last Friday (July 16), the player was arrested and interviewed by police before he was released on bail.
In a statement, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “Officers arrested a man on Friday July 16, 2021, on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further inquiries.”
The footballer has been suspended by his club while the investigation continues.
The club said it will assist with the inquiry.
According to The Sun newspaper, the investigation is being led by GMP’s major incident team.
It added that there was no sign of activity at the player’s home after he returned there from the police station on Friday night.
