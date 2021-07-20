Two fire appliances were called to Haverfordwest’s Wordsworth Avenue in the early hours of this morning, July 20, after a commercial vehicle caught fire.

A local resident described waking up at about 2.45am by fire alarm, dogs barking and a loud bang.

“A works van on the street was on fire,” the resident said. “There was a line of fire running down the street.”

Fire fighters from Haverfordwest had already been called to the incident.

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed that the fire was confined to a commercial vehicle.

Two crews from Haverfordwest attended. They used two hose reel jets, a foam covering jet, one set of breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the blaze.

Crews left the scene shortly after 3.30am.