Two fire appliances were called to Haverfordwest’s Wordsworth Avenue in the early hours of this morning, July 20, after a commercial vehicle caught fire.
A local resident described waking up at about 2.45am by fire alarm, dogs barking and a loud bang.
“A works van on the street was on fire,” the resident said. “There was a line of fire running down the street.”
Fire fighters from Haverfordwest had already been called to the incident.
A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed that the fire was confined to a commercial vehicle.
Two crews from Haverfordwest attended. They used two hose reel jets, a foam covering jet, one set of breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the blaze.
Crews left the scene shortly after 3.30am.
