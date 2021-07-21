THE number of mourners at funerals in Pembrokeshire’s are now unlimited outside but restrictions remain for those attending a funeral service inside.
Pembrokeshire County Council’s interim chief executive Richard Brown took a delegated decision on Friday, July 16, to allow unlimited mourners outside Parc Gwyn and cemeteries from July 19 in line with Welsh Government’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
In a printed decision, published online, the reason for continuing to only allow 12 mourners inside the chapel relates to social distancing requirements.
Funeral director staff and officiators will not count as mourners, facemasks remain a requirement, and the external screen will remain out of use, the report adds.
“Unrestricted attendance will also be permitted at burial services in Pembrokeshire County Council owned cemeteries and for the internment of ashes at both out cemeteries and Parc Gwyn,” adds the report.
The decision has been made in consultation with the cabinet member for environment, public protection and Welsh language, Cllr Cris Tomos.
