Plans for affordable homes on a holiday park site in south Pembrokeshire have been allowed on appeal.

The Planning Inspectorate Wales has overturned Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s refusal of an application for 14 affordable houses at Buttyland Caravan and Camping Park, Manorbier.

The National Park will also have to pay the full costs of the appeal, with the amount to be submitted by applicant Damian Brown before an agreement is reached, the inspector ruled.

The application was refused in December 2020, after being considered at development management committee three times, with a site visit and ‘cooling off period’ invoked. It had been recommended for approval by planning officers.

The plan includes outline planning for 14 affordable units, full planning for upgrading the existing caravan park from 85 temporary pitches to 85 year round static caravans and full planning for a new sewage pumping station.

A mix of two, three and four bedroom houses were planned along with a number of one and two bedroom bungalows, with car parking and gardens.

JP Tudor’s report states that the inspector was “not satisfied that reasonable planning grounds supported by evidence, or any other material considerations, have been presented to justify taking a decision contrary to the professional and technical advice given.”

It was concluded that the plan was not considered to compromise highway safety or adversely affect the character and appearance of the national park not would it harm the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers.

The appeal reports are due to be presented to development management committee on Wednesday, July 21.