Tenby's lifeboats were extremely busy on Monday, July 19, with three shouts in as many hours, and two in the space of ten minutes.

The first shout came at 11.30am when the inshore lifeboat was requested to assist in the medevac of a casualty from the town’s Paragon Beach.

The volunteer crew arrived and assisted Mid and West Wales Fire Service in preparing the casualty for transport. Due to the height of the tide, the casualty was brought around to the harbour to be met by the ambulance crew.

It was only ten minutes later, at 11.40am, when the second shout came in, as the all-weather lifeboat was requested to launch to assist following a report of a medical emergency at Barafundle Beach.

The lifeboat made best speed to Barafundle, 11 miles west of Tenby, and was soon joined by the inshore lifeboat after they finished their job and were re-tasked.

Once on scene, several members of the crew went ashore and assisted the paramedics. They were soon joined by the coastguard helicopter and Wales Air Ambulance.

Once stable enough, the lifeboat crew assisted in loading the casualty onto the air ambulance for the flight to hospital.

As the boats were preparing to return to Tenby, the coastguard passed a request from Ambulance Control for the paramedics to be brought to Stackpole, after a report of another medical emergency.

The Georgina Taylor picked the paramedics up from Barafundle and took them to Stackpole, before joining the all-weather lifeboat for the trip back to Tenby, arriving at 2.20pm.