Paul Sartori Hospice at Home was recently awarded £450 from the Port of Milford Haven Community Fund to go towards its advance and future care planning service.

This grant contributed towards the costs of producing a film, promoting the service, which is provided by registered nurses, working for the local charity.

The grant, and non-cash support from Dooper.TV, has enabled the charity to produce a professional film, which will be used to showcase the service and highlight its benefits.

It will be used at public presentations, as well as at organisational inductions to staff and volunteers, and used by other health and social care professionals for education and signposting.

The film outlines the importance of considering your future care if there ever comes a time that you are unable to make your own decisions.

The service is offered by experienced nurses, who are able to support conversations, give advice on the different types of documentation and assist in drafting the paperwork.

An advance care plan enables a person to identify their values and wishes, share the information and record who they want to be involved in any future decisions.

Some plans include specific instructions about treatment, care choices or religious beliefs that people would like respecting during care.

“The video concisely, informally, reflects the aim and potential benefits of the advance care planning service and how to access this resource,” said Fay Morley, advance care planner coordinator.

For more information, visit https://paulsartori.org/acp/, call 01437 763223 or email acp@paulsartori.org.

The video can be viewed via the charity’s You Tube Channel, their website or through their social media sites.