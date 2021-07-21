Pupils from across Pembrokeshire enjoyed participating in a live virtual science show with TV regular Mark Thompson.
Dragon LNG Darwin Experience helped on the day, which took place on Thursday, July 14.
Mark Thompson is an astronomer, broadcaster and author who has previously presented on BBC Stargazing Live and The One Show, as well as featuring on Good Morning Britain and the Alan Titchmarsh Show.
Over 250 Year Six pupils from Gelliswick VC, Coastlands, Milford Haven Community Primary and Pembroke Dock Community School took part in the day.
The pupils set up their own equipment and conducted science experiments alongside Mark.
Some of the experiments which took place included making their own elephant toothpaste and managing to put skewers through balloons without them popping.
During his award-winning ‘Spectacular Science Show,’ the pupils watched Mark perform some hair-raising pyrotechnic demonstrations, learnt how to make a Vortex Dustbin and also discovered how to make their own rockets out of old film canisters.
A spokesperson said: "His show was a fantastic way to end the academic year and he definitely inspired the next generation of scientists."
