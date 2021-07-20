Here's a look at BB Skone's Gig Guide to find out where the music is reviving in Pembrokeshire.
Wednesday, July 21 - Open Mic, Middlegate, Pembroke/ Jam Session, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot
Friday, July 23 - Will Scott, Talouies, Milford Haven/ Bardo’s Electric Love Cabaret, Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard
Saturday, July 24 - Gwilym, The Castle, Cardigan/ Jam Jar Blues, The Whetham, Milford Haven/ Live music, Talouies, Milord Haven
Sunday, July 25 - The Bee Gees Experience, Sorted, Ella Guru, The Rugby Club, Narbeth/ Live music, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot
Monday, July 26 - Musicians Club, Monkton Swifts, Pembroke
It is recommended you check with venues before travelling.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.