Here's a look at BB Skone's Gig Guide to find out where the music is reviving in Pembrokeshire.

Wednesday, July 21 - Open Mic, Middlegate, Pembroke/ Jam Session, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot

Friday, July 23 - Will Scott, Talouies, Milford Haven/ Bardo’s Electric Love Cabaret, Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard

Saturday, July 24 - Gwilym, The Castle, Cardigan/ Jam Jar Blues, The Whetham, Milford Haven/ Live music, Talouies, Milord Haven

Sunday, July 25 - The Bee Gees Experience, Sorted, Ella Guru, The Rugby Club, Narbeth/ Live music, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot

Monday, July 26 - Musicians Club, Monkton Swifts, Pembroke

It is recommended you check with venues before travelling.