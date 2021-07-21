Drivers are being warned about travelling in their vehicles this week with Wales forecasted to be in the 'high' category for the pollen count until Friday.

According to Quotezone.co.uk, a car insurance comparison website, the government legislation that bans driving while under the influence, does not distinguish between illicit drugs, prescription medication and over-the-counter medications.

This means any type of drug that affects a motorist’s driving abilities could potentially result in a drug-driving conviction, even if it’s something as simple as hay fever medication that causes drowsiness.

Approximately 16 million people in the UK (one in four) suffer from hay fever, and so five tips have been published for drivers this hay fever season.

1. Check your medication - antihistamines and hay fever medications can differ in strength. Check with your doctor if in any doubt about possible side effects and always read the label. The warning, ‘do not operate heavy machinery’ is commonly found and applies to cars, forklifts and any other heavy machinery

2. Plan your journeys - check the Met Office Pollen warnings or download the weather app, which gives a five-day forecast, for high pollen counts.

3. Don’t take non-urgent journeys - if you don’t feel well or the pollen count is high, play it safe

4. Keep your car as pollen-free as possible - clean your car as much as possible to get rid of dust that could trigger symptoms before setting out, regularly change pollen filters in your car’s ventilation system and keep car windows closed during journeys

5. Drive safely - better to be on the side of caution, giving lots of space to fellow road users and taking breaks if hay fever symptoms start

Greg Wilson, founder of Quotezone.co.uk, said: “Most people assume that the term ‘drug-driving’ refers to driving while under the influence of illicit narcotics, but the truth is that driving after taking any type of drug, could result in a motoring conviction if the motorist’s driving abilities are impaired.

“While some hay fever medications are non-drowsy, some types do cause drowsiness, and some prescription hay fever tablets in particular carry a ‘do not operate heavy machinery’ warning. If a driver fails to obey this warning and gets behind the wheel, they could risk a hefty fine of up to £5,000 as well as points on their licence.”