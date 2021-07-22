After a Monday where Tenby's lifeboats were called to three emergencies within the space of three hours, Tuesday was also busy for the area.

HM Coastguard Tenby was paged at 3.17pm on Tuesday, July 20 to assist HM Coastguard St Govan's and Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust paramedics with a medical emergency at Broad Haven South beach.

Paramedics were treating a casualty as the teams arrived, who assisted by setting up a helicopter landing site for Helimed and Coastguard rescue helicopter 187 to land.

The helicopter landed onto the beach and its doctors and paramedics then took control of the casualty, by taking them to Morriston Hospital for further care.