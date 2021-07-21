CARDIGAN town centre has been sealed off this morning as Dyfed-Powys Police officers probe what is understood to have been a serious incident.
Four police cars with flashing blue lights could be seen on Priory Bridge while police set up a roadblock on Cardigan Old Bridge to prevent north-bound traffic from entering the town via Grosvenor Hill.
One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “My first thought on seeing all the police activity was that someone had gone into the river, but that now doesn’t appear to have been the case.”
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "We are dealing with an ongoing incident in Cardigan.
"Castle Street and part of Golwg-y-Castell are closed and people are asked to avoid these areas."
Another town resident said: “I am completely gobsmacked. There are police all over the place.
“The helicopter is back again, there are police sirens going off and roads shut everywhere. Cilgerran Wildlife Park is closed from the Cardigan side now too.”
More to follow later...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.