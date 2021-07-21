THE hot weather has caused chaos in Pembrokeshire's hospitality sector with many restaurants closing due to soaring temperatures.

The Old Chemist and Stone Crab, both located in Saundersfoot, wrote on their Facebook pages that they would be temporarily closing as the heat just got too hot to handle in the kitchen.

Owners of the Stone Crab wrote: "It is with a heavy heart, and with deep thought, that we have had to close our doors for the next 3 days (July 20, 21 and 22) due to the high temperature weather warnings arisen.

"We cannot in good knowledge let our staff continue to suffer in this hot weather.

"Those that have booked in with us will be contacted within 24 hours and offered to re-book immediately."

The Rose and Crown has also closed its lunch service and will be taking reduced bookings in the evenings for the next two days. The popular pub, based in Goodwick, added that wearing masks and working in the extraordinarily high temperatures was not safe for staff.

The VC Gallery in Haverfordwest has cancelled their regular Withybush woods walk which gets ex-army members and those that require a bit of company out and about.

The walk was planned for later today (July 21) but has been cancelled.

Finally, to add to the hospitality meltdown, McDonalds in Pembroke Dock closed their doors for a period of hours leaving hungry burger fans waiting for what felt like an eternity for their Big Macs and McFlurries. The store wrote the closure was due to an electrical failure and not the heat. Thankfully for those in need of McNuggets, the store has reopened.

The Met Office released its first ever 'extreme heat warning' on Monday with Pembrokeshire included as one of the locations affected by the extraordinary temperatures currently being experienced. The warning is in place till Thursday.