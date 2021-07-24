While this weekend hasn't predicted the best weather for Pembrokeshire, last weekend was one to remember when it came to the weather.
Schools across Wales had just broken up for their summer holidays, temperatures were nearing the thirties and many towns and villages throughout the county were packed.
Many of you sent in some beautiful pictures of Pembrokeshire last weekend. To see some of our favourites, check the gallery at the top of the page.
