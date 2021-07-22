A parrot went missing from Tiers Cross earlier this week, with his owner now very concerned for his wellbeing after having been missing for over 24 hours.
The Alexandrine parrot named Coco went missing around the time of Monday, July 19 after escaping from the garden in Tiers Cross.
His owner, Karen, is concerned for Coco as he does not know how to collect food and water.
Furthermore, she is worried of hawks attacking him, or foxes if he lands due to exhaustion.
Karen is sure that he has left the Tiers Cross area, as she has not heard his distinctive noises.
If anybody has any information or knows of Coco's location, contact Karen on 07412 085357.
