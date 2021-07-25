Wednesday, July 28
Open Mic, Middlegate, Pembroke
Jam Session, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot
Friday, July 30
Live music, Talouies, Milford Haven
Saturday, July 31
We Made A Fish, RAFA Club, St Davids
Pat Fulgoni and Samba Doc, Trehale Farm, Mathry
Live music, Talouies, Milord Haven
Sunday, August 1
Live music, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot
Monday, August2
Musicians Club, Monkton Swifts, Pembroke
It is recommended you check with venues before travelling.
BB Skone presents the local music show every Sunday @7pm on Pure West Radio
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.