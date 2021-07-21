Vets and dog safety experts have issued a list of symptoms dog owners need to be aware of to know when their pet is experiencing heatstroke.

Brits have enjoyed blistering heat across the UK over the past week with highs of 32C in some areas on Monday and Tuesday making some parts of the UK hotter than Tenerife.

The Met Office issued its first ever “amber extreme heat warning” as parts of the UK reached sizzling temperatures.

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said: “This type of warning is issued when temperatures are unusually warm for a particular location, with the threshold different in certain areas of the country.

“Really it’s to raise awareness that extreme heat can have an impact on things like your wellbeing, power supply and transport so people should take action.

“Good things to do include staying out of the sun during the afternoon when it’s the hottest period of the day, closing curtains to keep living rooms cool, staying out direct sunlight and drinking plenty of water.”

As Brits were warned over their safety amid the high temperatures dog owners were told to keep an eye on their four-legged friends in extreme conditions.

The RSPCA has told owners not to walk their dogs in temperatures exceeding 19C.

Now pet owners have been told of warning signs to look out for by vet groups, to ensure their dog is safe as mercury soars.

Dog owners have been told to exercise caution and keep their dogs hydrated in the extreme heat and never keep them in hot vehicles during a heatwave.

If a dog is suffering from heatstroke, they will likely be short of breath. Symptoms will also include excessive panting and drooling.

Owners may also notice a change in their dog’s gums or even a change in colour of their tongue.

A dog’s tongue can go bright red, or even dark red, if they are suffering from heatstroke.

Dogs can also experience an elevated body temperature which can lead to excessive thirst, vomiting, disorientation and stumbling.

Dog owners may notice a weakness in their pets as well as an increased heartbeat and an increased pulse.

To ensure pets remain safe they must always have access to shade and fresh drinking water to help keep them cool.

On extremely hot days, pet safe sun cream is available to protect exposed parts of a dog’s skin such as the tips of their ears or their nose to avoid sunburn.