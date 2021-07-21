SERVICE children and their school bubbles teamed up with Forces Fitness and SSCE Cymru for a fantastic day of fun activities in Pembrokeshire.

The event took place over two days at Scolton Manor and saw schools from Pembroke Dock, St Francis, Johnston, Tenby CIW VC, Fenton, Spittal and Prendergast Primary take part in activities within their bubbles.

The days consisted of a team of highly qualified Military veterans delivering inspiring sessions based around health, well-being and building resilience. The challenges all contain elements of fitness, mental and team building challenges that promote communication skills whilst working together to overcome problems.

The event was supported by the regional engagement team from 160 Brigade the Army in Wales, the ABF, Soldiers' Charity and SSCE Cymru.

Sean Molino BCA, managing director of Forces Fitness Ltd, said its a pleasure to deliver these sessions.

"All our team are so pleased to deliver these sessions, safely complying with all guidelines in place from Welsh Gov and Public Health Wales.

"The pupils have so much fun during the day whilst learning some really valuable lessons in health and well-being' and it’s great to see them working together with huge smiles on their faces."

Yasmin Todd of SSCE Cymru was grateful for the work done with the children.

"A huge thank you to Sean and the Forces Fitness team for coming to Pembrokeshire and bringing our service children and their peers together for a fantastic couple of days.

"It has been brilliant to see those children and young people that have been involved in the day really getting stuck in and enjoying themselves."

Kelly John of Pembrokeshire County Council said everyone who came to the day enjoyed themselves.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to Sean and Kieran from Forces Fitness for providing such enthusiasm and positive energy to the days, along with the soldiers.

"Everyone involved had a fantastic time, with smiles and laughter all round."

Forces Fitness is a multi-award winning company from the MOD that provide a number services from outdoor boot camp sessions to well-being workshops

They have appeared on multiple TV programmes on BBC1, BBC1 Wales and also Cardiff TV, including Alfie’s Army with Gareth 'Alfie' Thomas and Lets get a good thing with Kevin Duala.