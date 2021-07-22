Oakwood Theme Park is up against Thorpe Park, Alton Towers and many other nationwide theme parks in this year's Theme Parks Awards.
Last year saw the inaugural Theme Parks Awards launched as a celebration for ThemeParks-UK.com's 20th anniversary as a national independent guide to theme parks.
The awards see people vote for the best parks, rides, attractions, shows, events, as well as the parks offering the best accommodation and accessibility.
Votes are combined with scores from an expert judging panel to determine the winner in each category.
Expert Judges include Paul Kelly, chief executive of the British Association of Leisure Parks, Piers and Attractions, and Andy Hine MBE, chairman of the Roller Coaster Club of Great Britain.
This year, Oakwood Theme Park is nominated in six different categories across the awards:
- Best theme park for families
- Best theme park for thrills
- Best family rollercoaster (Treetops)
- Best classic rollercoaster (Megafobia)
- Best new event (Spring Beats)
- Best value
Oakwood Theme Park is also battling it out in these nominations with nationally acclaimed theme parks.
In the 'best theme park for thrills' category, Oakwood is up against Alton Towers, Thorpe Park, Flamingo Land, Drayton Manor and Blackpool Pleasure Beach, to name just some.
In the 'best classic coaster' category, Megafobia is against the likes of the Grand National at Blackpool and Nemesis at Alton Towers.
Voting is now open, and can be visited at ukthemeparkawards.com
