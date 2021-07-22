This week, the Penally Camp Artists' Exhibition has been open in Narberth for the public to visit, with a showing of the 'One World' gallery.
The exhibition received an invite to display the works at Louise Burdett's Gallery.
Mark Lewis of Tenby Museum opened the week's showing on Saturday, July 17, and it will be open until Friday, July 23.
One speaker at the opening was from Kurdistan, who spoke of how they left their country and their family to Penally Camp, where without any knowledge of English, painting was done to help people connect.
The gallery remains open at Stiwdio One at Queens Hall in Narberth between 11am and 3pm until July 23.
In the near future, the gallery will be on tour throughout Pembrokeshire, with the works being shown at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven in October.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.