A man was arrested in the Pembroke Dock area after providing a positive roadside drug wipe for cocaine.
The man was arrested in the morning of Tuesday, July 20 after he was stopped and provided to drug wipe.
He was then taken into custody, where he provided blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said he has since been 'released under investigation, pending analysis of the samples.'
