A barn conversion planned for a Broad Haven farm was refused by the National Park, but members are “confident a suitable design” could be found.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee had visited Bower Farm last month, after an application to convert and extend an existing 19th Century barn was brought to its last meeting.

On Wednesday (July 21) the committee heard from applicant Ruth Birt-Llewellin that “the overall site will be enhanced and no passers-by can see the front of the building.”

She added that the conversion to a three-bedroom property, with disabled access and potential for a chairlift to be fitted if necessary, was “largely my design for a family home I want to live in for the next 50 years.”

A two-bedroom property would only be suitable for holiday accommodation and there was a risk the barn would be knocked down or sold to “wealthy second home owners.”

She asked for the committee to support her bid to stay where she grew up.

Members said they were sympathetic to the situation but there was a “firm recommendation for refusal, especially from the conservation officer,” with Cllr Michael Williams adding “a solution could be achieved here.”

The height of the roof was raised as an issue, and the proposal was not considered a “sympathetic conversion of a traditional building” or to the surrounding area.

Cllr Phil Baker added: “You have my sympathy and I would like to be able to support you today but it’s not quite there yet.”

A new application can be made free of charge, the committee heard, and officers said they were happy to discuss any plans if a resubmission was to be made.