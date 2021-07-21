Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 37-year-old man in Cardigan in the early hours of today (Wednesday, 21 July).
This morning a 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Initial investigations focused on a number of areas of interest, with a large police presence and a couple of road closures, which police acknowledge had an impact on people in the town.
They have issued their thanks to residents for their help, support and understanding during this time.
A post-mortem examination will be conducted and specialist officers have been deployed to support the family of the dead man.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their enquiries is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at here, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20210720-458.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org
