A consultation has been launched by Pembrokeshire County Council as part of its new ten-year Welsh in Education Strategic Plan (WESP).

Among the subjects up for discussion in the consultation are

• Should the remaining dual-stream schools in Pembrokeshire should be converted to Welsh-medium?

• Are changes are needed to the catchment areas for Welsh primary schools in Pembrokeshire?

•Would another Welsh secondary school for the county would be a good idea?

The closing date for the consultation has been extended to August 20.

Cllr Cris Tomos, cabinet member for the environment, public protection and the Welsh language, said that the council needed to hear the public’s views in relation to ensuring that Welsh medium provision is accessible to all.

“We are conscious that in certain areas of Pembrokeshire, not all families can access Welsh medium education currently. We also need to look at the means by which we change our remaining dual-stream schools to become Welsh medium,” he said.

Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education and lifelong learning, encouraged everyone with an interest in the language to participate in the consultation.

“We are very proud of our achievements in Pembrokeshire to date, but recognise there is much more to do,” he said.

To take part in the consultation go to the Have Your Say section on the Pembrokeshire County Council website.